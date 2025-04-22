Next to go is Michael Rutter, the seven-time TT winner focusing all his efforts on the Supertwin class this year. Winner in 2017, Rutter will be on board the Bathams AJN Racing Yamaha R7 as he searches for TT win number eight. At number four is one of the pre-race favourites, Jamie Coward, while behind Evans at number six is Michael Dunlop who already has five victories in the class.