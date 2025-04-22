Santon’s Mikey Evans will start at number five for the TT’s two Supertwin races.
Evans isn’t the only Manxman seeded in the top 20 for the lightweight class with Joe Yeardsley slotting in at 11 on the Scott Racing Motorcycles Aprilia after finishing eighth in last year’s opening Supertwin race.
As per 2024, Paul Jordan will again lead the field away, this time on the Jackson Racing powered by Prosper2 Aprilia.
For the Preston-based team, it’s their first assault on the class in several years. He leaves the line 10 seconds ahead of another former podium finisher, Pierre-Yves Bian who, in 2023, became the first Frenchman to stand on a solo TT podium.
Next to go is Michael Rutter, the seven-time TT winner focusing all his efforts on the Supertwin class this year. Winner in 2017, Rutter will be on board the Bathams AJN Racing Yamaha R7 as he searches for TT win number eight. At number four is one of the pre-race favourites, Jamie Coward, while behind Evans at number six is Michael Dunlop who already has five victories in the class.
Adam McLean, Davey Todd, aboard the Padgett’s Paton, Mike Browne and Peter Hickman complete the top 10.
Supertwin top 20:
1, Paul Jordan (Aprilia); 2, Pierre-Yves Bian (TBC); 3, Michael Rutter (Yamaha); 4, Jamie Coward (Kawasaki); 5, Michael Evans (Kawasaki); 6, Michael Dunlop (Paton); 7, Adam McLean (Yamaha); 8, Davey Todd (Paton); 9, Mike Browne (Kawasaki); 10, Peter Hickman (Yamaha); 11, Joe Yeardsley (Aprilia); 12, Barry Furber (Yamaha); 13, Dominic Herbertson (Paton); 14, Stefano Bonetti (Paton); 15, Rob Hodson (Paton); 16, Allann Venter (Kawasaki); 17, Victor Lopez (Paton); 18, Andrea Majola (Paton); 19, Maurizio Bottalico (Paton); 20, Francesco Curinga (Yamaha).