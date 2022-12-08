Manx boxer Mathew Rennie ended 2022 on a high as he scored a decisive points victory over Russian Rustem Fatkhullin last weekend.
Rennie scored a 40-36 points win over his 30-year-old opponent on Saturday night.
Speaking after the fight, ‘Magic’ Rennie said his aim for 2023 is more fights, more wins and titles.
In an interview with VIPBoxingPromotions, he said: ‘Tonight for me was just about getting back winning, I’ve had a bit of a stressful year really, I’ve been a bit unfortunate, but I’ve kept working in the gym, I’ve been working in the gym doing camp after camp, it’s just unfortunate that I’ve not had a fight at the end of them, through no fault of my own.
‘But I’ve kept with it, kept chipping away and I thought it was a good performance tonight.’
Looking forward, he said: ‘I’ve had a few more sponsors come onboard and they’re going to help me train full-time now so 2023 I’m able to give the 12 months my all, so I think that will take me to another level too.’
Fellow Manx boxers Jade Burden and Jamie Devine were both in action at the Algarve Box Cup in Portugal over the weekend.
Manx ABC’s Burden was faced with the arduous task of taking on competition favourite and Italian number one Alessia Messiano in the semi-final at the Pavilhão Municipal sports centre in Lagoa.
Despite that, the Isle of Man fighter - who became the first female boxer to represent the island at Commonwealth Games level in Birmingham over the summer - produced an excellent performance and only narrowly lost on a split decision against the current bronze world medalist.
By reaching the semi-finals, the Manx boxer jointly received a bronze medal.
Speaking on social media afterwards, Burden commented: ‘So grateful for these experiences, a slow start in the first [round] cost me the win.
‘What a year it’s been and I’m so grateful for the help and support I’ve had along the way! ‘As always thank you to @isleofman_boxing and @turiyamuaythai for their help and commitment in getting me ready for this competition.’
Representing No Limits ABC in Liverpool, Devine went up against Irish international Adam Keily in his men’s 60kg quarter-final bout and triumphed via a split-decision to progress to the semi-finals on Saturday.
There he fought Adam Hession of the Republic of Ireland but it wasn’t to be his day as he suffered a cut above his eye early on which led to the doctor intervening and the fight was stopped towards the end of the first round.