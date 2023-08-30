New Horizon Boxing Club is staging its first home show at the Palace Hotel in Douglas a week on Saturday (September 9).
The club is the newest addition to the island’s thriving boxing scene. They were formed by head coach and secretary John Cain who was previously head coach at Manx ABC for more than 20 years.
He is also a former Isle of Man head coach where he led Manx boxing back to the Commonwealth Games after a 50-year absence.
Cain is now passing on his wealth of experience to this new team of promising boxers.
In the years since forming, New Horizon have been making steady progress on the club scene in England, with their boxers picking up invaluable experience on the road.
The club is now in a strong position to stage its first home show, with a team of 10 boxers who are ready to show case their skills in front of a home crowd when they take on a mixed team of English clubs from the East Midlands and Merseyside regions.
In conjunction with main sponsor Home Style Solutions, the night promises to be another entertaining event for Manx boxing, with a good mix of young new talent and some more experienced boxers all eager to finally enter the ring on home soil in the green and gold kit of New Horizon.
Ticket sales have been going really well with the show almost sold out - there are only a few seats left, with only room on the outer ring tables available.
Tickets are priced at £30 per person - to book, message the club’s Facebook page or call John Cain on 480397.
Doors open at 7pm and boxing starts at 8pm.
There will be 12 amateur bouts scheduled for the evening, with 10 featuring Manx boxers up against their English counterparts and two support bouts made up from the traveling teams.
This is believed to be the first open show (non-dinner) to be staged at the Palace Hotel, a venue better known for its dinner shows.
This format is a first for the island in a hotel setting and is hoped it will be rolled out again in the near future as the club look to stage regular shows in the island.