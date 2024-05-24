There was a large turnout of 232 at the NSC last Tuesday for round seven of the RL360 Youth Cycling League.
Making the most of the summery conditions, Percy Thompson-Broadbent eased away from the field to score his fifth win of the series in the born 2019 and later age group.
Albie Looney outran Conor Fitzsimmonds, Samuel Martinez, Hamish Meikle, Ethan Ho, Jacob Miller and Pierpaolo Macchia for second, with Sonny Kneen spearheading another group of chasers to grab ninth. The first girl was Ebony Jones in 17th.
In the novices, Zander Pulman held off leading girl Lottie Gribbin in the race for first. Livia Molnar was third and Isla Snellgrove kept Maya Stanley at bay for fourth.
Tommy Fulton held off Fraser Watney and Sebastian Zuk in the tussle for sixth, while Alaya Dickinson stayed clear of Sadie Lamprecht, Emmeline Snellgrove, Fynn Kelly, Lilee Jones and Elodie Riley for ninth.
Stanley Quaye edged Jackson Kelly in a close finish to record his first win in the born 2018. Corin McDonell was third and Ethan McGovern broke free from Jack Warren, Brody Scott and best girl Georgia Duffus to seize fourth.
Felix Christian and Bruno Singer came in separately to collect eighth and ninth, with Harry Moore outsprinting Ralph Watney and Amelia Raybon in the 14-strong main bunch gallop for 10th.
Onchan’s Charlie Maiden pulled away from fellow frontrunners Leo Brown and Fin Takken to bag maximum points in the born 2017 event for the third week running.
The fast-finishing Leo Tomlinson passed Alessandra Beaumont on the final lap to finish fourth and Oliver Fretwell led Adam Nelson, Edie Fee, Harrison Moore and Grayson Beasley over the line for sixth.
Continuing his winning ways, George Looney escaped from a group of six riders to take the victory in the born 2016 race.
Felix Thompson-Broadbent overcame Mason Dickinson, Charles Roberts, Theadora Gelling and Beatrice Brook in the scramble for second, with Evan Henderson hanging onto seventh ahead of pursuers Max Cain, Addien Morgans and Vivienne Quaye.
Jenson Baglow was too strong for travelling companion Arthur Ward in the final rush for the number one position in the born 2015 class.
Cameron Kyle was a lonely third and Jacob Milnes powered away from Liam Centellas, Aaron Fisher, Sebastian Hannah and Albert Kelly to snatch fourth. The ever-improving Yoyo Li was the top girl in ninth.
Maintaining his unbeaten record, Tommy Bass gapped breakaway partners Ciaran Grimshaw and Austin Baglow on the final lap of the born 2014/13/12s to bag the win.
Poppy Clayton took the bunch dart for fourth ahead of James Fisher, Elliott Barron, Bella Quaye, Aelan Morgans, Tara Nelson, Henry Quaye, Teddy Thompson-Broadbent, Oliver Hutchinson and Luke Coomer.
In the under-eight racing bikes, George Looney got the better of Felix Thompson-Broadbent, Mason Dickinson and Evan Henderson. Charles Roberts was fifth and Beatrice Brook landed the girls’ prize in sixth.
Seven riders circulated together at the head of the under-10 racing bikes. Elliott Barron, Henry Quaye and Teddy Thompson-Broadbent rode away late on to clinch the top three in that order.
Jenson Baglow led the rest of the field home in fourth and Isla Kennington won the girls’ award in 10th.
Tommy Bass gradually wore the opposition down in the under-12 racing bikes, crossing the line with a clear advantage over Ciaran Grimshaw.
Austin Baglow was a solitary third and James Fisher had the edge on Cameron Eyres and top Bella Quaye in the fight for fourth.
After several spirited attacks had all been neutalised, the outcome of the combined under-14 and under-16 racing bike 25-lapper was decided in a six-rider sprint won by Cameron Hounsell.
The previous week’s winner Alec Sorby was a close second followed by Zach Jones, Daniel Minay, Thomas Hutchinson and Lily-Ann Scott. Hugh Osborn, Cameron Leslie, Bernat Munoz-Fite and Grace Robinson completed the top 10.
- There will be no rounds held during TT fortnight. The next will be on June 11.
DOT TILBURY