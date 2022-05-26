Maiden wins for Howard and Quaye in youth league

Bella Quaye leads James Fisher and Austin Baglow (left) in the Born 2013 class of the RL360 Youth Cycling League event (round seven) at the NSC on Tuesday last week. Fisher won from Baglow and Quaye (JW220524(2026))

A total of 232 riders turned out at the NSC last Tuesday for round seven of the RL360 youth cycling league.

In the novices class, Arthur Stevens rode away from the field to bag maximum points for the second week running. Leading girl Sophia Cowan was a safe second and Connor Quirk led the chasing pack home for third.

Brody Teare edged Pierpaolo Maccia and newcomer Autumn Richards for fourth, with Amelie Moore and Sophiya Malcolm just behind in seventh and eighth places respectively. Louis Ford and Charlotte Mowat completed the top 10.

Charlie Maiden outran Evan Halsall to notch-up his second success of the series in the born 2017 and later age group. Alessandra Beaumont was the top girl in a solid third place and Oliver Howarth was too quick for Brandon Burdon, Marshall Furner and James Kermeen in the battle for fourth.

Fin Takken and Edie Fee came in separately to claim eighth and ninth, while Benjamin Sutton got the better of Riley Collister, Joseph McGovern, Mae Cowley-Hardy and Leo Tomlinson in the dash for 10th.

Retaining his 100 percent record, Felix Thompson-Broadbent soloed to another clear victory in the born 2016 category. Theadora Gelling caught and passed George Looney on the final lap to grab second and Baye Franklin led Mason Dickinson and Harry Clancy over the line for fourth.

Addien Morgans was a lonely seventh and Max Cain kept Jasmin Holland at bay for eighth, while Beatrice Brook headed Oscar Winstanley, Jude Anderson and Willow Curphey in the tussle for 10th.

Series leader Jenson Baglow ousted Thomlyn Varley, Brody Nicol and Arthur Ward in the fight for the top slot in the born 2015 event.

Austyn Skillicorn held off Liam Centellas and Oliver Halligan in the tussle for fifth, with Aaron Fisher fronting Alex Pease and Benjamin Corlett to the finish for eighth. Lorelei Wilson was the best girl in 13th position.

Henry Quaye forged ahead of breakaway partner Oliver Hutchinson to record his maiden victory in the born 2014 race.

Elliott Barron pipped Teddy Thompson-Broadbent, Daniel Baker, Ollie Robinson, Xara Quinn and Isla Kennington in the chasing bunch sprint for third, while Rollo Thompson secured ninth in front of Matthew Barton and Tristan Halsall.

In the born 2013 class, James Fisher and Austin Baglow attacked main pacesetter Bella Quaye in the closing stages to fill the top two steps on the podium.

Ciaran Grimshaw led out Leighton Curphey to pick-up fourth and Sienna Curphey had the edge on Jasper Cain, Xenia Munoz-Fite and Euan Kinnish in the struggle for sixth. Ayden Smith rounded off the top-10 leaderboard.

Fresh from his recent success at Oulton Park (see last week’s Examiner), Daniel Minay got away from fellow escapee Tommy Bass on the penultimate lap of the born 2012/11/10 grouping and stayed clear to the finish.

Bernat Munoz-Fite won the gallop for third ahead of Cameron Eyres, Oliver Kennington, Thomas Hutchinson, Florence Heselton and Grace Robinson. Hugh Osborn outgunned Poppy Clayton and Tara Nelson in the struggle for ninth.

Tommy Bass went from the gun in the under-eight and under-10 racing bikes, taking Bella Quaye and Cameron Eyres with him. Quaye stayed on his wheel until the penultimate lap when Bass pulled away to take the win.

Eyres got the verdict over Oliver Kennington and Austin Baglow in the rush for third, with Corrie Brogan spearheading the rest of the field in for sixth.

Poppy Clayton and Millie Ward were the top two girls in seventh and eighth places.

Completing the double for the fifth time this season, Daniel Minay went from the gun in the under-12 racing bikes and was never challenged.

The chasing bunch stayed together to the finish where Thomas Hutchinson came out on top in the scamper for the line. Cameron Leslie and Oliver Sidebottom were third and fourth, while Grace Robinson received the girls’ award in eighth spot.

In the under-14 and under-16 racing bikes 25-lapper, Cian Howard made an explosive attack halfway round the final lap and maintained his advantage all the way to the finish for a very impressive maiden victory.

Will Curphey took the bunch sprint for second in front of James Kinrade and Oscar Gaylor. Niki Quaye was the first girl in eighth place and Alec Sorby the top under-14 in 10th position.