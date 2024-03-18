Malaysia could potentially host the 2026 Commonwealth Games after the Commonwealth Games Federation offered ‘financial and strategic support’.
Last July, the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as the host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to rising costs.
Now the CGF is putting forward a massive investment to secure a replacement in time to avoid postponing the quadrennial competition altogether.
A statement on the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) website said the £100m would support ‘the local delivery and legacy planning’ of the 2026 Games.
Malaysia has hosted the Games once before, in the country's capital Kuala Lumpur in 1998.
President of Commonwealth Games Association of Malaysia Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the chance to host in 2026 was a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity to build on the success of 1998’ and put the country ‘back on to the world sporting map’.
A CGF spokesman told BBC Sport that £100m had been made available for potential hosts as part of Victoria's withdrawal settlement.
A statement read: ‘The CGF is in advanced, confidential discussions with potential hosts to secure a solution for the 2026 Games that inspires athletes and helps transform the Games to a truly sustainable model.
‘Malaysia has a fantastic track record of delivering sporting events and the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur were hugely successful. We are encouraged by their early concepts of building on this legacy through use of many of the same world-class facilities.
‘We welcome innovative proposals and are in positive discussions with potential hosts.’