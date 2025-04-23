Commonwealth Sport has received official expressions of interest (EOIs) from seven nations and territories across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania to host future Commonwealth Games.
Canada, India, and Nigeria have publicly confirmed EOIs for the 2030 Games, with two additional nations also expressing interest in 2030. Two other EOIs, including one from New Zealand, focus on hosting future editions, such as 2034.
Commonwealth Sport chief executive Katie Sadleir expressed enthusiasm over the broad interest, especially for the 2030 centennial Games, stating it reflects the Games’ global relevance and the success of the reimagined Games model.
She acknowledged Scotland’s critical role in stepping up to host Glasgow 2026 on short notice, emphasising its importance as a bridge to a new, more collaborative and sustainable era for the Games.
The newly launched host selection model, introduced in January, encourages innovation through co-creation with host communities. All 74 Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) were invited to express interest by March.
The new ‘Commonwealth United’ strategic plan (2023–2034) and the “Games Reset” framework shift away from traditional bidding, promoting flexibility, collaboration, and inclusive participation.
Darren Hall, Director of Games and Assurance, noted that each EOI will now enter a five-month co-creation phase, where feasibility will be assessed. Final Games proposals will be evaluated before a host is recommended for approval at the General Assembly in Glasgow in November.
The modern Games blueprint is built on key principles:
- Greater flexibility for hosts to design Games with lasting legacy benefits.
- Significantly reduced hosting costs through use of existing venues.
- A dynamic and inclusive sports programme that engages all stakeholders and celebrates athletes.
- Continued support for both Para and non-Para sports with a commitment to equality and athlete development.
These efforts aim to secure a sustainable and vibrant future for the Commonwealth Games.