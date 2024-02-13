The men’s singles had an entry of 10 and was played in three groups. Group A was won by Juan Domingo (Athol Park Guest House Castletown), while group B was topped by Tommy Cheng (Fencibles) and Jake Vance (Tynwald Celts) led the way in group C. The winner of group B went straight through to the final and the other two winners played off in a semi-final which saw Domingo beating Vance in three games.