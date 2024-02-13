Isle of Man Badminton Association’s Club Players Tournament was played at the NSC over two weekends recently, with all events in a round robin format.
The first events played were the singles, with the women’s attracting an entry of five and this was played in one group, with Ameya Malikireddy (Falcons) winning on countback from Jessica Thornton (Fencibles) after both won three matches.
The men’s singles had an entry of 10 and was played in three groups. Group A was won by Juan Domingo (Athol Park Guest House Castletown), while group B was topped by Tommy Cheng (Fencibles) and Jake Vance (Tynwald Celts) led the way in group C. The winner of group B went straight through to the final and the other two winners played off in a semi-final which saw Domingo beating Vance in three games.
The final also went to three games, with Domingo winning the first 21-14 before Cheng came back to win the next two games 24-22 and 21-6.
The mixed doubles had an entry of nine pairs and was played in two groups, each playing two games. Group A was won by Stuart Foley and Sarah Gardner (both of Apollo Blinds Vikings) and group B was won by Ben Kneale (Athol Park Guest House Castletown) and Sophie Thornton (Fencibles).
The final was won on points by Foley and Gardner who won the first game 21-14 and lost the second 21-16.
The women’s doubles attracted seven entries and was split into two groups. Group A was won by Sarah Gardner and Kelly Domingo (Marown), with Michelle Garrity and Jess Lloyd (Marown) finishing second. Group B was won by Cara Corlett (Apollo Blinds Vikings) and Jessica Thornton (Fencibles), with May Ooi and Tania Thomas (Tynwald Celts) finishing second.
The first semi-final saw Corlett and Thornton beating Garrity and Lloyd 21-15, 21-11 and the second saw Gardner and Domingo defeat Ooi and Thomas 21-19, 21-16. The final was a tight game with Corlett and Domingo winning 21-17, 21-17.
The final event was the men’s doubles which saw an entry of nine couples. Group A saw Stuart Foley and Alex Lambie (Athol Park Guest House Castletown) winning the group unbeaten and Juan Domingo and Tommy Cheng finishing second.
Group B saw the final match John Quinn and Ian Rusaina (both Marown) facing Ben Kneale and Juan Corrin (Fencibles) with both couples unbeaten. In a very close match, Kneale and Corrin won 21-17, 16-21, 21-18 to win the group, with Quinn and Rusaina finishing second.
Both semi-finals were tight games, with Quinn and Rusaina beating Foley and Lambie 22-20, 21-18, plus Kneale and Corrin beating Domingo and Cheng 21-176, 17-21, 21-18.
Despite having lost the group match, Quinn and Rusaina won the final against Kneale and Corrin 21-15, 21-18.
Many thanks go to the umpires for the two weekends, Caroline Whitehead and David Craig, and also to the NSC.
l The next tournament is the Handicaps which is being held at the NSC on Sunday, March 3 (mixed doubles) and Sunday, March 10 (men’s and women’s doubles).
Both events are at the different time of 12-6pm.