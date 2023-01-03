Boxing returns to the Villa Marina next month as the squad from Manx ABC takes on a Yorkshire Select side.
The Douglas-based club says that the night, on February 25, will be the biggest held on the island to date.
This is the return leg for the boxers after the Manx club lost last February’s night in Yorkshire by one bought.
Tables are available via contacting the ‘Isle of Man Boxing and Fitness Academy’ page on Facebook directly. General admission tickets are on sale via the Villa Marina website at https://www.villagaiety.com or by visiting the box office.