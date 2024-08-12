Manx athlete Aimee Cringle has made a remarkable entrance onto the global CrossFit stage, finishing 13th in her debut at the 2024 CrossFit Games in Fort Worth, Texas.
The 25 year old from Glen Maye competed against the world’s top-40 female athletes in the final round of the prestigious competition, which seeks to crown the ‘Fittest Woman on Earth’.
Athletes compete in a series of events at the Games, which may be various standard CrossFit workouts consisting of metabolic conditioning exercises, weightlifting and gymnastics movements, as well as a range of activities from other sports such as swimming, road cycling and strongman.
Aimee, a professional athlete who is also a qualified nurse, has had an extraordinary year, marked by a series of impressive performances.
She secured 10th place in the worldwide Open, followed by a 19th place finish in the Quarterfinals, and an outstanding 5th place in the European Semifinals.
Her consistent success led to her qualification for the CrossFit Games, making her only the third British woman to compete in the individual category of the event.
The CrossFit Games are known for their grueling and varied challenges, testing competitors’ strength, endurance, and overall fitness.
The former QEII student and Island Games athletics gold medallist was competing as a first-time finalist - or ‘CrossFit Rookie’. Among such an elite field this was both a challenge and an opportunity to showcase her potential on the world stage.
Since her 13th place position was announced, many Manxies have taken to social media to praise Aimee’s efforts.
One person said: ‘Who would have thought all those days and nights spent at the NSC track was the start of this amazing journey you are on’.
Another island resident added: ‘She’s putting the Isle of Man on the map!’