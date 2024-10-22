Dr Richard Callow will fly the Manx flag as a competitor in the Ironman World Championship, being held in Hawaii on Saturday, October 26.
The Ironman event consists of a 2.4-mile open-water swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a run of 26.2 miles. It’s described as ‘the ultimate test of body, mind and spirit’.
Richard, 41, from Union Mills, took part in his first Ironman event in Norway, where he works as a geologist, in 2018. He has since competed internationally.
He qualified for the World Championship at an Ironman event held in Wales in 2022, when he was 58th out of 1,706 finishers, and 10th in his age group.
The Hawaii event was delayed by a year.
The organisers say the event is ‘the pinnacle of the triathlon landscape and an iconic global sporting event’.
Richard will battle extreme heat at the event and is already in Hawaii acclimatising and training.
He’ll be cheered on by family members.