Davey Todd will join the FHO Racing squad for next month’s Macau Grand Prix.
This year’s Senior TT winner is a last-minute addition to the team for what has traditionally been the road racing season’s final event of the year.
The 29-year-old Yorkshireman, who recently won the National Superstock Championship at Brands Hatch, will by joined in the team by 14-time TT winner Peter Hickman, nine-time Macau winner Michael Rutter and fellow TT regular Craig Neve.
A spokesperson for the Lincolnshire team said: ‘[Team owner] Faye Ho returns to her home race with a formable four rider-line up and will be looking to replicate Hicky’s dominant win last year.
‘Joining the team last minute is the 2024 National Superstock champion Davey, who FHO Racing are helping out after his ride for this year’s Macau GP unfortunately fell through.
‘Back at the workshop the FHO Racing team are busy preparing the BMW M 1000 RRs, which will soon travel to Macau ready to be let lose on the Guia Circuit when first practice gets underway on Thursday, November 14.’
The team recently announced that Australian Josh Brookes wouldn’t be riding for them again next season on either roads or in the British Superbike Championship which he finished eighth in this term.
Todd has no confirmed team for next year after riding for the TAS Racing set-up this term, but has previously been linked with Brookes’s vacated seat in the FHO line-up prior to the announcement he was going to travel to the Far East with the team.
Free practice for the event gets underway with a 45-minute session at the 3.8-mile Guia street course on Thursday, November 14 with two 45-minute qualifying sessions taking place on Friday, November 15.
A 20-minute warm-up will be held on Saturday morning, November 16 ahead of the 12-lap race.