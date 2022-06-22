Manx cyclists head to national road champs

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - Cycling - 07/10/2021 - AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain - Stage 4: Shoeburyness to Southend-on-Sea - Mark Cavendish watches fellow Isle of Man cyclist Anna Christian of Drops Le Col. ( © SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd) )

The Isle of Man will once again be strongly represented at the British National Road Race Championships this week.

The event gets underway in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland today (Thursday) until Sunday. No fewer than 15 Manx or island-based cyclists will participate in various disciplines, headlined by Mark Cavendish in the men’s national road race.

He will be joined by a strong contingent of riders, not least two-time reigning champion and Onchan resident Ben Swift who will be hoping to defend the jersey and make it a hat-trick of titles.

Joining them will be Sam Brand, Matty Bostock, Max Walker, brothers Tom and Leon Mazzone, plus Tyler Hannay and island resident Chris Lawless.

Anna Christian, Lizzie Holden, Becky Storrie, Amelia Sharpe and Jessie Carridge will fly the flag in the women’s road race. Storrie, Christian and Holden will also compete in the women’s time trial championships, as will Walker in the under-23 men’s equivalent event.