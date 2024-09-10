The Station Garage trials team travelled off-island to contest the final two rounds of the ACU British Women’s and Girls’ 2024 Trials Championship at the weekend.
Kaytlyn Adshead retired after the opening lap of Saturday’s event at Hooton Lodge, Rotherham as she was feeling unwell and also had some issues with her TRRS machine.
Overnight she then made the decision not to ride the final round at Bracken Rocks in Derbyshire prior to heading off to Spain for the final round of the FIM Women’s World Trials Championship this coming weekend.
Back to Saturday and the remainder of the TSG girls were faced with three laps of 12 sections on a mix of natural and man-made hazards in the Scunthorpe Motorcycle Club event.
Ruby McCubbin finished runner-up in the women’s intermediate class, while Lily Butterworth was third in the girls’ B class.
Clodagh Higgins finished fourth in C class and Alessandra Beaumont runner-up in D class.
In the non-championship classes, Gemma Kerruish was fourth in the women’s sportsman class and Abbie Hampton won the girls’ equivalent.
The next morning, 30 miles south near Matlock, Mansfield Maun Motorcycle Club hosted the 11th and final round of the Belle Trailers-sponsored series.
The day started with torrential rain, making the rocky and muddy sections very tricky.
After four laps of 10 sections, McCubbin finished third in women’s intermediate, Butterworth second in girls’ B, Higgins third in girls’ C and Beaumont third in girls’ D. Hampton was runner-up in the non-championship girls’ sportsman class, while Kerruish improved to take the top spot in women’s sportsman.
The overall British championship standings therefore saw Kaytlyn Adshead finish third in the women’s elite class won by Alice Minta for the second year in succession, with Alicia Robinson the runner-up.
Ruby McCubbin fought all year with Niki Louis for the women’s intermediate class title and, at the time of going to press, the outcome of this still hadn’t been confirmed.
Louis announced earlier this week on Facebook that she’d won the title, but Team Station Garage manager Michael Owen has responded with a reminder that the rules this year were that riders could not drop either of the Isle of Man rounds (which she has done) to ensure they all made the journey across, so the decision now sits with the ACU trials committee.
Lily Butterworth is fourth in B class after only learning to ride a trials bike in January.
Clodagh Higgins also ended up fourth in C class - her first year in this category riding against girls much older.
Alessandra Beaumont was a fine third in D class at the end of what was her first year riding at British championship level.
The series included two rounds at Knock Froy, hosted by Peveril Motor Cycle and Light Car Club, in late June.