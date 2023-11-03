Jamie McCanney and Jed Etchells are in Argentina preparing for Great Britain’s defence of the World Trophy team competition at the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) for the first time in almost 70 years.
In early September 2022, at Le Puy-en-Velay in France, the two Manxmen teamed up with Steve Holcombe and Nathan Watson to put Great Britain on the top step of the World Trophy podium for the first time since 1953.
They are now in San Juan with Watson and stand-in rider Alex Snow, a Six-Day veteran, hoping to win again in next week’s 97th edition of the great event.
Jamie was interviewed on the Argentina-based event’s official website a few days ago when he said that the winning feeling from last year’s ISDE still fills him with pride.
‘We are all athletes, and we all want to win, so to achieve what we did last year was brilliant,’ said McCanney. ‘But having had time to process it all there’s a lot more to it.
‘When you consider the quality of riders that Great Britain has had over the years and we still weren’t able to win for more than 60 years, it shows that our victory was something special.
‘For modern enduro in Great Britain it will go down in history. To be one of those riders who helped the team to victory will always stand as an incredible moment in my career.
‘The reaction from the public, both young and old, has been huge. When you see the smile on people’s faces and when you’re at a race paddock and people want to talk about it, it shows how much it means to everyone. It shows it’s more than just a race result.’
Arriving in Argentina with a new 450 four-stroke Husqvarna, McCanney is experienced enough to know that preparation is key to a successful week.
‘For a race like this, preparation is everything. You’ve got to be ready before you start. No small detail can be overlooked. You check everything and then double check everything before the bike goes into the parc ferme. After that you’re on your own.
After a season competing in the Enduro1 class of the Enduro World Championship, McCanney is switching things up for the ISDE.
‘I’m feeling competitive. I’ve enjoyed a strong end to this year’s world championship.
‘I’ve fought well in every test and want to carry that form to Argentina. I’ll be switching to a 450F for the race having raced a 250F all year, but I think it should go ok.
‘I tend not to stress out too much about the details of a race. I just enjoy my racing and take it as it comes. Ultimately, what we find in Argentina will be the same for everyone.’
Greeba’s Max Ingham is also in San Juan preparing for the event.
He is a member of the Great Britain Junior Trophy team alongside Harry Edmondson and Charlie Chater for what will be his first crack at the ISDE.
The event begins on Monday morning and involves almost 400 riders from across the world.