He completed the 12-lap feature race 1.376 seconds clear of Southern 100 specialist Adrian Kershaw, with former Irish Road Race Superbike champion Michael Sweeney taking third place. On the build-up to the main event, 2023 Senior Manx Grand Prix runner-up Simpson also took wins in the opening powerbike race on the Saturday by more than five seconds from Sweeney in very windy conditions. He then won the opening race on the Sunday, the national open.