Marcus Simpson won the 2024 Anglesey Grand last week aboard the Jon Cuff Electrical-supported Honda Fireblade.
He completed the 12-lap feature race 1.376 seconds clear of Southern 100 specialist Adrian Kershaw, with former Irish Road Race Superbike champion Michael Sweeney taking third place. On the build-up to the main event, 2023 Senior Manx Grand Prix runner-up Simpson also took wins in the opening powerbike race on the Saturday by more than five seconds from Sweeney in very windy conditions. He then won the opening race on the Sunday, the national open.
Simpson in fact started for the ‘Grand’ from 11th place on the grid owing to some complications during qualifying, but he slowly worked his way through the field during the race to win by a second-and-a-half.
Commenting this week, he said: ‘All in all, a great weekend and exactly what I needed following a difficult year. I’m now set and ready to finish the year off with my debut ride in the Macau Grand Prix next month.’
Grant Thomson also enjoyed a strong meeting at the spectacular coastal venue of Tŷ Croes.
The Peoples Bike Team-supported Honda 600 rider scored a clean sweep of all four Supersport races over the two days, but slid off in the main Anglesey Grand feature race when holding onto second place behind fellow Manxman Simpson on lap seven.
The bike was quickly fixed to enable Thomson to go back out and win the final 600 race.
A first-time Southern 100 winner in July, he is hoping to make his Manx Grand Prix debut in 2025.
Gavin Hunt won the Anglesey Grand in 2013.