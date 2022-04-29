Manx equestrian star Ingham to contest 5* Kentucky Horse Trials this weekend

Yasmin Ingham after taking victory at Blenheim Palace on Banzai Du Loir last September (Photo: Hannah Cole) ( Hannah Cole )

Isle of Man equestrian star Yasmin Ingham from the Isle of Man will make her American eventing debut this weekend when she competes at the Land Rover Kentucky three-day event in Lexington.

This will be the 24-year-old’s first major event since winning the prestigious Blenheim Palace Horse Trials in September with her Kentucky ride, Banzai Du Loir. This is the 11-year-old gelding’s debut at 5* level, the highest level in eventing.

With their sights set on GB team selection for this summer’s World Championships in Italy, Yasmin and Banzai’s owners made the decision to contest Kentucky looking for success.

Yasmin Ingham outside the stables at Kentucky Horse Park, USA. (Photo: Yasmin Ingham Eventing) ( Yasmin Ingham Eventing ) ( Yasmin Ingham Eventing )

Ingham’s first test will be today (Friday) with the dressage and cross-country on Saturday. There will then be a horse inspection on Sunday morning - to make sure all equine athletes are fit to compete - followed by show jumping on Sunday afternoon.