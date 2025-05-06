Western AC’s Corrin Leeming came within one second of his personal best when finishing runner-up in the Great Birmingham 10km on Sunday.
A combined total of 15,000 runners tackled either the 10km or half-marathon, staged on closed roads on an undulating and technical course round Birmingham city centre.
A fast start saw a lead group of eight, including Leeming, form at the front before eventual winner Jack Gray, who has represented Great Britain over 10,000 metres, put in a surge to move clear over the top of a short climb mid-distance.
Leeming did the same over the following climb, running solo in second place on the road to cross the finish line in 30min 48sec. His best is 30.47 when winning last year’s Durham 10k.
This Saturday Leeming aims to run the 5,000m at the Lancashire Track and Field Championships, followed by the Chester Half Marathon a week later.