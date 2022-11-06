Manx football leagues hit by wet weather
The wet weather overnight on Friday into Saturday morning forced the postponement of the majority of Saturday’s domestic football.
All of the games in the Canada Life Premier League and DPS Division Two were called off because of waterlogged pitches, with only a handful going ahead in the combination leagues.
Results
Saturday, November 5
Canada Life Premier League
Laxey p-p Peel
DHSOB p-p Rushen United
Marown p-p St John’s United
Onchan p-p Douglas Royal
Corinthians p-p Union Mills
Ramsey p-p Ayre United
DPS ltd Division Two
Castletown p-p Michael United
Foxdale p-p Douglas Athletic
Braddan p-p Gymns
Governor’s Athletic p-p Douglas & District
Canada Life Combination One
Peel 4-2 Laxey
Rushen United 15-0 DHSOB
St John’s United p-p Marown
Douglas Royal 1-7 Onchan
Union Mills p-p Corinthians
Ayre United 0-3 Ramsey
DPS ltd Combination Two
Pulrose United p-p Colby
Michael United p-p Castletown
Gymns p-p Braddan
RYCOB 4-4 Malew
