Manx football leagues hit by wet weather

Sunday 6th November 2022 10:16 am
Share
Football ()

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

The wet weather overnight on Friday into Saturday morning forced the postponement of the majority of Saturday’s domestic football.

All of the games in the Canada Life Premier League and DPS Division Two were called off because of waterlogged pitches, with only a handful going ahead in the combination leagues.

Results

Saturday, November 5

Canada Life Premier League

Laxey p-p Peel

DHSOB p-p Rushen United

Marown p-p St John’s United

Onchan p-p Douglas Royal

Corinthians p-p Union Mills

Ramsey p-p Ayre United

DPS ltd Division Two

Castletown p-p Michael United

Foxdale p-p Douglas Athletic

Braddan p-p Gymns

Governor’s Athletic p-p Douglas & District

Canada Life Combination One

Peel 4-2 Laxey

Rushen United 15-0 DHSOB

St John’s United p-p Marown

Douglas Royal 1-7 Onchan

Union Mills p-p Corinthians

Ayre United 0-3 Ramsey

DPS ltd Combination Two

Pulrose United p-p Colby

Michael United p-p Castletown

Gymns p-p Braddan

RYCOB 4-4 Malew

More About:

Weather
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0