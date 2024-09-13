On this week's Manx Footy Pod, Tom chats to former Peel AFC youngster Freddie O'Donoghue after he made his debut for Carlisle United against Nottingham Forest recently.
The team look ahead to all of this weekend's Canada Life Premier League and Ardern & (Kevin) Druggan Division Two fixtures, as well as the new Canada Life Women's League season which kicks off on Sunday.
Plus there's the usual ramblings from Combi Corner and Dave Reads the Weather.
The episode will soon be available to watch on the Manx Footy Pod YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/@manxfootypodcast?si=KAPFyzOPdmN9vgA5