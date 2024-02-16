Sam, Tom and Dave are joined by Michael United's Bailey Ashton and Frazer Campbell for this week's show as we discuss all things Aces.
After forcing the lads to relive a painful result, we chat about the club bouncing back from a difficult few seasons, why the club is prime for a documentary series and their hopes for the rest of this season.
Plus we consider who would win a wrestling match between Dave Mathieson and Ruairi Poole, discuss Bury FC's visit to the island and Tom gets real about the lack of biscuits.
We also look ahead to this week's football, run down the clock in Combi Corner and Dave Reads the Weather.