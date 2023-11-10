The 11th episode of this season's Manx Football Podcast is now available to watch and listen.
Andy's back this week with the full panel along for the ride.
We talk about pasties with the president in Foxdale, look ahead to this weekend's games as the battle for Railway Cup spots heats up and turn our attention to the best league in Europe as the top six in DPS Ltd Division Two are all in action in the race for promotion.
Plus we consider whether the podcast is cursed, look ahead to FC Isle of Man's game against Pilkington and break down the events of Marown's Mhelliah.
And of course there's the usual Combi Corner and Dave Reads the Weather.
