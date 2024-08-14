The Manx Grand Prix fires into life this Sunday afternoon with the opening practice/qualifying session.
There will be a speed-controlled lap for newcomers from 1.30pm, followed by Senior MGP/Classic Superbike qualifying session at 1.45.
The Lightweight/Junior/Classic Senior session will commence at 3.10pm, while the session will conclude with a further Classic Senior and Classic Junior session to round things off at 4.20. Roads will be closed between 12.45 and no later than 6pm.
It should be noted that the Mountain Road will remain two-way traffic for the entirety of the MGP practice and race period, unlike the TT when a one-way system is in force for that section of the course.
The evening sessions on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all involve road closures from 6pm until 9pm at the latest, with contingency sessions pencilled in for Wednesday and Thursday afternoons (roads closed from 12.30 until no later than 4.30pm) in the case of issues or bad weather in the earlier sessions.
Friday will include further daytime practice/qualifying and the opening two races, with road closures between 9.30am and 4.30pm.
The day will commence with a warm-up lap at 10.15am, followed by the Classic Junior MGP at 11.25 and the Lightweight at 1.30pm. The two races will be followed by further qualifying sessions from 3.10pm.
If required, roads will re-close between 6 and 9pm at the latest, making an allowance of at least 90 minutes to enable local commuters to travel home.
Saturday, August 24 will be similar, with closures between 9.30am and no later than 9pm. Again there will be a warm-up lap at 10.15am, followed by the Classic Senior MGP at 11.30 and the Junior MGP at 2.15pm, both over four laps.
There will then be a two-lap qualifying session for Senior MGP and Classic Superbikes from 4.25, but the late closure into the evening will only be enforced if conditions or previous postponements cause serious delays and changes.
Sunday, August 25 is another contingency window which, if required, will involve road closures between 12.45 and no later than 6pm.
Bank Holiday Monday (August 26) will see the final races, with road closures between 9.30am and no later than 9pm.
There will again be a warm-up at 10.15, followed by the Senior Manx Grand Prix at 11.30am and the Classic Superbike MGP at 2.15.
For the latest road closure information, contact 01624 685888.
QUALITY ENTRY Entries are extremely strong, both in quality and numbers, highlighting the popularity of the event.
The Classic Junior has made a return as a separate race, but coincidentally that and the Senior (500cc) class have both received 41 entries.
The Lightweight, containing a mix of 250 two-stroke twins and 400cc four-stroke fours, has an improved number of more than 60 riders.
The new look Junior MGP has 58 entries, all twin-cylinder machines under 700cc, while the Senior consists of 60 riders from 11 countries, including three each from the USA and France, plus Spain, Germany, San Marino, Ireland and Norway.
The Classic Superbike class has attracted 61 entries, including a host of regular TT stars.
They include Michael Dunlop, Mike Browne, Michael Rutter, Rob Hodson, David Johnson, Ian Hutchinson, Conor Cummins, Nathan Harrison, Paul Jordan, Lee Johnston, Jamie Coward, Michael Sweeney, Mikey Evans, Dom Herbertson, Craig Neve, Shaun Anderson, Brian McCormack, Derek Sheils, Joe Yeardsley, Marcus Simpson and James Hind.
John McGuinness and James Hillier are again contesting the Classic Senior race on a 500cc Paton and Yamaha respectively, McGuinness also tempted out on a 350 Honda for the Classic Junior.