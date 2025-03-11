A busy weekend saw some great performances in both the domestic and national hockey competitions.
Goalkeeper
Benji Barber (Harlequins U15s) - Benji put in a great display between the sticks, making several excellent saves and, without him, the score could have been much higher.
Defence
Mya Harding (Bacchas U15s) - in a big win, player of the game Mya was excellent at right-back, making several key tackles.
Rufus Whalley (Bacchas Colts) - Rufus was a commanding presence in defence and showed real maturity at centre-back.
Jo Swales (Castletown D) - in a close game, Swales was named as player of the game for her performance at the back. She put in an excellent defensive display and was unlucky not to win.
Midfield
Georgia Smith (Ramsey B) - a big win for Ramsey B saw Smith named as player of the game. She was excellent in the middle of the park and commanded play.
James Baker (Vikings U15s A) - covered the whole pitch on his way to a 2-0 win. Not only did he distribute the ball well, he also made a brilliant goal-line clearance.
Lorna Kennaugh (Valkyrs B) - in the centre of the park, Kennaugh was named as player of the game. She was a general in the middle, controlling play.
Macey Crellin (IoM women’s B) - worked tirelessly all game in the middle of the pitch and was named as player of the game, her non-stop running ensuring her side's big win.
Tom Lothian (IoM men’s B) - Lothian was named as player of the game. His defensive midfield work was excellent, making several key tackles and interceptions.
Forwards
Jordan Parkinson (Ramsey A) - a big win for Ramsey A saw player of the match Parkinson net all three goals - a complete striker's performance.
Emma Worsfold (Harlequins A) - in yet another great win for Quins A, Worsfold was player of the game as her runs from the right-wing were an essential part of the victory.