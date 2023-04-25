Manx Hockey Association’s 2022-23 men’s and women’s Cup, Plate and Bowl competitions reach their conclusion this weekend.
On Friday night the Plate finals take place between the same sides in both the men’s and the women’s.
First up are the women between Motorworx Valkyrs B vs Athena Healthcare Harlequins A. Hardly anything has split first and second in the league with these two teams: they drew 1-1 at the end of January and then Quins took a crucial 1-0 win in March to clinch the title.
It’s a similar story in the men’s, where first take on third from the league. Quins have been the frontrunners and beat Valkyrs B by a few goals both times, but this is a knockout competition so anything could happen.
On Saturday, the Men’s Cup sees Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A take on their closet counterparts this season in Canaccord Genuity Vikings A.
The latter will have to step up if they want to challenge in this game as Bacchas have been the dominant team again in their league.
In the Women’s Cup, newly-crowned league champions J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A will take on runners-up Canaccord Genuity Vikings A. In the last game it was a 1-1 draw and this weekend’s game should prove to be a great final featuring fantastic players.
The opening final on Saturday will see J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C play CM Skye Ramsey B in the Women’s Bowl.
Again this will see first in the league take on second, with both teams bringing a mix of youth and experience to this final.
The last match of the day will see J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B play CM Skye Ramsey B in the Men’s Bowl final.
Their first result was close in the league with Castletown claiming the win, while the second unfortunately ended up in a walkover win to Town.
This weekend sees the final on-island games of the season take place and will prove a great showcase for all leagues and players across the island.
Reports from the finals in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning