Manx MTB Enduro hosts biggest event this year

Orange Factory Racing’s Lachlan Blair is likely to be pushing hard for the overall win this weekend (Kike Abelleira Photography) ( Kike Abelleira Photography )

Round two of the British National Enduro Mountain bike Series is being hosted by Manx MTB Enduro this weekend.

Sponsored by Cycle 360, the two-day event has attracted a total entry of 180 riders, of which around 100 will be visiting from the UK and further afield.

It will without doubt be the largest mountain bike event to take place in the island this year.

Orange Factory Racing’s Lachlan Blair will be well suited to the technical stages here, having finished runner-up in class at the final 2021 British Enduro Mountain Bike Association [BEMBA] round in Kielder Forest.

He will be joined by Orange bikes-supported riders Henry Stephenson and our very own Isaac Batty, both winners at the opening round in their respective under-18 and under-16 classes.

Fergus Lamb and Joe Barnes of Hazard Racing, who finished first and second in that event at Llanfyllin, will also be here, along with another likely podium challenger Ian Austermuhle. He recorded a third place in his class at EWS Val di Fassa in Italy the weekend before last.

Racing this Saturday and Sunday comprises two 32km loops, spread across 10 unique stages, over two days.

The race is comprised of the best natural and man-made trails the Isle of Man has to offer. Riders complete five stages each day and are set off in small groups at one-minute intervals. Transition times are not included but stamina is essential. There is a 4hr 30min time limit enforced for safety.

With entries now closed, racers will practice the stages this Thursday and Friday. Sign on will take place on Friday at St John’s Football Club between 5 and 7pm. Riders can also register from 8am on Saturday and 9am on Sunday. Racing starts at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday.

Each day is set to end in the finish field below Slieau Whallian plantation, on the Patrick Road on the outskirts of St John’s from around 2pm. There will be live result timing, good tunes, plus beer and burgers for competitors. The final podiums and prize giving will take place from 2.30 on Sunday afternoon. There are good opportunities for spectators to catch some racing action in this area.

Spectators should keep an eye out on the Manx MTB Enduro Facebook page for more details of stage timings.