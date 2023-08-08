Manx MTB Enduro is holding a fun event at Cringle Plantation this Sunday, (August 11).
This will be an accessible course for those who want to try enduro mountain bike racing for the first time, while also providing a fun course for experienced racers.
Signing on takes place from 9-10am before practice of the three race runs will be between 10am-12pm.
The timed runs of the three stages start at 12.15pm, before a barbeque and presentation at 2.30pm.
For entries head to https://www.sientries.co.uk/event.php?event_id=12012 or for more information visit the club’s website at https://www.manxmtbenduro.com/events
This weekend’s event forms round two of three in the fun series ahead of the final round on December 9, while the last championship round takes place on September 24.