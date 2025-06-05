The Isle of Man Netball national team has received a significant boost in the latest set of World Netball (WN) rankings.
The Manx Rams have moved up five places to 31st in the world having enjoyed a strong run of results in recent months.
The updated rankings take into account all international matches played over three months from March 1 to June 1.
During this period, the Isle of Man team recorded three victories out of five matches, marking a strong performance on the international stage.
Speaking about the team’s move up through the world rankings, president of Isle of Man Netball Pip Cross, was full of praise for everyone involved, saying: ‘This is an incredible milestone for Isle of Man Netball and a testament to the hard work, commitment, and passion shown by our players, coaching staff and volunteers.
‘Climbing five places in the world rankings is no small achievement, and it reflects the progress we are making both on and off the court.’
The Isle of Man’s movement in the rankings comes amid a competitive period for international netball, with several teams seeing changes to their ratings.
Despite increases in rating, Northern Ireland and Gibraltar maintained their respective positions at 12th and 27th, while France dropped from 31st to 39th following recent losses, allowing the Isle of Man to rise to 31st.
This progress not only raises the international profile of Isle of Man Netball but also inspires the next generation of players here in the island.
JANINE AMPHLETT
- Isle of Man Netball is the national governing body for netball on the Isle of Man. Committed to developing the sport at grassroots and elite levels, IoM Netball aims to provide opportunities for participation, performance, and international representation.
For more information about the sport in the island, visit the association’s website which can be found at www.netball.im