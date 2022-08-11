Manx riders set for ISDE in France
Saturday 13th August 2022 1:44 pm
Jamie McCanney in action at the third and fourth rounds of the ACU Michellin British Enduro Championship in Helmsley, North Yorkshire (Photo: Vision Media) ()
Jamie McCanney has sights firmly set on the 96th edition of the International Six Days Enduro in Puy-en-Velay between August 29 and September 3.
He has been named to ride in the men’s World Trophy team alongside Nathan Watson, Steve Holcombe and Brad Freeman, but the latter recently pulled out of the event because of injuries (the latest a fractured sternum in Slovakia). That may leave a door open for Daniel McCanney to be drafted in as a replacement.
Jed Etchells is confirmed for the Junior Trophy team alongside Alex Walton and Harry Edmondson.
Comments