Manx Tri Club’s Super Sprint relay took place at the weekend, with teams of three competing over a condensed triathlon course.
The 1886-sponsored event was the first of its kind in the island, with entrants completing a 400m swim, 6.6km cycle and 2.2km run before handing over to their team mates. Triathletes of all ages and skill levels gathered at Mooragh Park in Ramsey on Sunday to compete.
The shortened format was a perfect introduction to triathlon, with a good amount of first timers having a go at the sport.
Thankfully the weather conditions were favourable, and the race kicked off with a swim in Mooragh lake, followed by a fast and flat cycle up and down Mooragh promenade on closed roads, before culminating with a run round the outside of the lake.
Among the standout performances of the day, was the overall winners Tri catch us if you can (Dom Dunwell/Josh Knights/Harry Kinley), who battled it out with team Giving it a Tri (Luke Saunders/Juan Kinley/Charlie Swales) to eventually take the lead by only a fraction of a second after a time penalty.
Both teams were an impressive seven minutes ahead of the third-placed Team DASC (Dylan Larossa/James Wright/Josh Hollamby).
The first mixed team home were 3 little pigs in fourth, while Marown Mums were the leading female team in 17th overall.
Manx Tri Club’s Richard George said: ‘This event is not only about competition, it's about celebrating the spirit of athleticism, teamwork and having fun.
‘We are so pleased this event was a success from a competitors and organisation point of view and are really looking forward to hosting this event again next year.’
The organisers would like to extend their thanks to sponsor 1886, along with their gratitude to all the participants, volunteers and supporters who made this event possible.
Also a special thank you to charity Heroes on The Water for their help with equipment for the event.
The next Manx Tri Club event is the Isle of Man Triathlon Championships on Sunday, September 8. This will include races at Olympic and sprint distance as well as a team event.
For more information about the Manx Tri Club and upcoming events, please visit https://manxtriclub.com or the club’s pages on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Results - Super-Sprint Triathlon Relay: 1, Tri catch us if you can (Dom Dunwell/Josh Knights/Harry Kinley) 1 hour 28 minutes 41 seconds; 2, Giving it a tri (Luke Saunders/Juan Kinley/Charlie Swales) 1:28.41; 3, Team DASC (Dylan Larossa/James Wright/Josh Hollamby) 1:35.33; 4, 3 little pigs (Andrew Isaac/Jessica Cain/Clara Isaac) 1:36.03; 5, Meat and 2 Veg (Tufty Nash/Nigel Davis/Martyn Edwards) 1:37.23; 6, Washed Up and Burnt Out (Paul Cubbon/Pete Dyer/Russell Collister) 1:37.27; 7, #bunchaoldfarts (Oliver O'Meara/Richard George/John Barrett) 1:39.33; 8, The Foxinators (Luke Ward/Ben Fox/Jamie Quaye) 1:39.40; 9, Budgie Smugglerz (Damien O'Toole/Ali Stennett/Kristan King) 1:41.14; 10, Tri Legs of Mann (Nick Ardern/Chris Hewson/Sam Newson) 1:45.12; 11, Sweat, Tears and Beers (Fiona Gell/Colette Kerruish/Stuart Gell) 1:47.36; 12, Bacchas Lads Tri.....ing (Jonathon Callow/James Brown/Rosie Callow) 1:48.06; 13, Utmost International (Cameron Dudley/Chris Bulley/Brayden Roche) 1:51.46; 14, Read Senior (David Read/Michael Read/Alex Cowan) 1:53.01; 15, Read for Speed (Alex Read/George Read/James Read) 1:53.14; 16, Not the Reads (Lucy Connors/Dan Wakelin/Mia Dunwell) 1:54.00; 17, Marown Mums (Melanie Williamson/Nicola Quaye/Lucy O'Toole) 1:57.57; 18, Tri Trio (Colin Peters/Sarah Vondy/Caroline McLaughlan) 2:00.42; 19, Girls that Tri (Charlotte Sugden/Lynsey Woods/Annabel Ramsay) 2:06.43; 20, The Randoms (Steven Statham/Rachel Smith/Kate Tebay) 2:07.49; 21, Bacchas begginers (Elliot Reid/Thomas Lothion/Chris Whiting) 2:08.09; 22, Trying to keep up with the kids (Stephen Mercer/Samuel Mercer/Daniel Barlow) 2:08.41; 23, Okie Doakie (Katie Robinson/Cate Ridehalgh/Ailsa Doak) 2:16.28. Results by Manx Timing Solutions.
