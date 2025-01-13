The training session for this year’s Sporting Club Manx Youth Games begin later this month.
Sessions begin the week of Monday, January 20 for the 16 sports taking part.
These weekly sessions are open to children in schools Years 2 to 10 (ages 6 to 15) with the games themselves taking place on Saturday, May 10. Each sport has differing age limits, with some aimed at younger children and others at older ones.
The sports taking place this year are:
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Crown Green Bowls
- Cricket
- Girls football
- Girls rugby
- Handball
- Hockey
- Multisport for children with special needs or physical disabilities
- Squash
- Swimming
- Table tennis
- Tag rugby
- Tennis
- Volleyball
Parents and guardians can register their child for a maximum of two sports until March online at https://descmsrdigitalservices.powerappsportals.com/Manx-Youth-Games-Application/
Please check that your child is the correct age for the sport(s) chosen.