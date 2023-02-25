Manx athlete Sarah Astin has won the women's title at the English National Cross-Country Championships.
Representing Belgrave Harriers, Astin pulled clear of former European champion Gemma Steel in the closing stages to take a stunning victory at Bolesworth Castle near Tattenhall in Cheshire on Saturday afternoon.
It comes 10 years after Peel's Keith Gerrard won the senior men's title.
Astin, who won bronze at the event in 2015, was one of a number of Manxies taking part at the championships which draws big entries for all its events.
