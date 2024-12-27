March’s Murray Lambden athletics meeting will include the UK 20km Race Walking Championships.

Taking place on Sunday, March 2 at the NSC Roadway, the event will include walks at a variety of distances as well as a 10km run.

It is hoped the 20km race will attract some of the leading race walkers in the country, and perhaps even some from further afield. Efforts are also being made to attract some leading UK runners to visit the island to contest the run.

All the races are on the fast and (almost) flat 800 metres roadway where many impressive performances have been recorded in this meeting down the years.

Back in the 1980s, 1990s and into the early years of the 2000s, the cream of British and Irish race walking talent (and also some top runners) used to visit every year for this meeting.

For further information, please email race organiser Steve Taylor at [email protected]

DAVID GRIFFITHS