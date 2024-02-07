Mark Cavendish sprinted to third place in his opening race of the 2024 cycling season.
The Manx Missile is now in his final year as a professional cyclist, having signed an extension to his contract with Astana Qazaqstan as he bids for a record-breaking 35th stage win at this year’s Tour de France.
Cav began this week’s Tour Colombia with a podium finish after claiming third place in a bunch sprint at the end of the opening 155.8km stage from Paipa to Duitama.
