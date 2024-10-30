Danny McCanney was in majestic form in the final round of Ramsey MCC’s club motocross championship at West Kimmeragh, Bride on Sunday.
Riding the ex-Ryan Cringle 450 Honda, he barely put a wheel wrong all day, really looking at home on the big four-stroke.
Out for the first time on the H&H Motorcycles 250cc Yamaha four-stroke, newly-crowned Centre champion Beau Brown appeared to get left behind each time on the hill starts and took a little time to work his way in front of two or three of the other more powerful 450s, enabling McCanney to get well away from him.
The latter was a huge 30 seconds ahead at the end of race one, in turn 15s ahead of Jack Keenan in third, with Ryan Christian fourth.
Liam Smith was third early on behind hard-trying Dave Curtis, but when the latter took a tumble right in front of him, Smith collided heavily with his bike and suffered quite a prang that sidelined him from the remainder of the meeting. They were second and third respectively at the time.
Returning from injury Liam Crellin got off to a flier behind McCanney in race two, but he backed up after a few laps, still nursing a painful hip injury which kept him off the bike for a couple of months.
Remounting to claim sixth in race one, Curtis rode well in the final two races to grab a hard-earned third overall behind the big two, with Christian impressing in fourth. Keenan missed out on a podium slot after being high-sided on lap one of the final moto, retiring with a broken clutch lever on his Gas Gas.
Harry Shand was supreme once again in the 125 senior schoolboy class, run concurrently with the adult Group B riders.
He won all three races in style, and gave the leading adults on the larger capacity machines a good run for their money – although the 125s did set off first.
Orry Millward and Graeme Saunders had a good tussle for the Group B honours, with Callum Cowley and Josh Blackley also in the mix. Really getting to grips with his Kawasaki, Millward won all three motos.
There was no living with 14-year-old Harry Beattie in the Big-wheel 85s, winning all three races with some panache.
Leo Gray and Riley Faragher were the best of the rest, both riding well – Faragher making up a lot of ground after an early tumble in race three.
The Small-wheel honours went to Abe Cain.
The lone 65 ridden by Leo Harrison raced with the Autos on a short course, and it was relative newby Antony Millward who took the honours overall with a fine performance to beat off Centre no.1 plate winner Blayze Turner.
RESULTS
A Group: 1, Daniel McCanney 135 points; 2, Beau Brown 126; 3, David Curtis 116; 4, Ryan Christian 113; 5, Louis Howland 109; 6, Jake Henry 107; 7, Jack Keenan 78; 8, Liam Crellin 69; 9, Liam Smith 0.
B Group: 1, Orry Millward 135; 2, Graeme Saunders 126; 3, Callum Cowley 120; 4, Jaydee Page 114; 5, Aaron Kirk 109; 6, Tom Boruch 108; 7, Tyler Shannon 106; 8, Craig Shannon 100; 9, Alex Trafford 101; 9, Craig Shannon 100; 10, Harley Ridgeway 97.
125cc: 1, Harry Shand 135; 2, Josh Blackley 126; 3, Callum Christian 118; 4, Kylan Murphy 113; 5, George Kinnish 109; 6, Louis Piggin 108; 7, Stanley Kinnish 75; 8, Joe Cannan 68.
85cc Big-wheel: 1, Harry Beattie 135; 2, Leo Gray 126; 3, Riley Faragher 120; 4, Logan Muncaster 113; 5, Connor Madsen-Mygdal 112; 6, Harry Warby 107; 7, Isaac Artus 103; 8, Joseph Williams 102; 9, Olly Runge 69. Small-wheel 85: 1, Abe Cain 135; 2, Jason Keig 126.
65cc: Leo Harrison 135. Autos: 1, Antony Millward 135; 2, Blayze Turner 126; 3, Stanley Cain 120; 4, Seb Inman 114.
JOHN WATTERSON