Port Erin Tennis Club held its annual Millennium tennis tournament at its Breagle Glen courts recently.
With the competition blessed with excellent weather on the day, the assembled players were able to relax in the sun before the start while the draw was made for partners.
The format provided three rounds of matches between mixed couples. Points were awarded for number of games won and then totalled up to provide the winners.
After a number of hard-fought but very sociable matches, there was a clear winning combination with Roy McLean and Vanessa Sziler who gained 11 of a possible 12 points to clinch the trophy.
The runners-up were Geoff Corke and Ann Henrard with nine points.
After the presentation, there was still time for a more relaxed couple of matches to complete a very enjoyable afternoon for all participants.
GEOFF CORKE