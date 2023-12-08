Manx Taekwondo’s Nino Ontoy competed at the 16th European Poomsae Taekwondo Championshipat at Innsbruck in Austria recently.
This edition marked the 30th anniversary of the country hosting the first international poomsae championship.
The 2023 event saw around 580 athletes attend the competition and British Taekwondo sent a team of 47 athletes, coaches and support members from 24 clubs, with Ontoy the island’s sole representative in the GB squad.
Nino competed in two categories, the under-30 pairs and the u30 team event.
In the pairs category alongside Natashia Wilson from Central, the GB duo were unlucky to miss out on a place in the finals.
But in his team category with Maximo Libid from PremierKi and Oluwatimilehin Akinrele from Nomad, they progressed through to the finals where they secured a bronze medal.
This result rounded off a good year for Ontoy, having also being crowned British Poomsae national champion for a 10th time in October.
Nino is now already looking forward to further success in 2024, but is in need of sponsorship to help achieve his goals.
Ontoy would like to thank his parents plus Master Rod Nielsen of Manx Taekwondo, Master Kim, the team GB coaches, plus his family and friends for their support.
