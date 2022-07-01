Medal success for Gracie Barra squad in Somerset

Pictured right, the triumphant Gracie Barra Isle of Man Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu’s senior competition squad with their medal haul from the Somerset Open recently

Gracie Barra Isle of Man Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu’s senior competition squad participated in the Somerset Open recently.

The Manx team had some great results in the various divisions which ultimately led to the club winning the first place team trophy.

The Isle of Man team’s medal contribution was five golds, four silvers and two bronze.

Gold medallists included Mark Franklin (in both Gi and Nogi), Myles Joughin, Catherine Moor and newcomer Dan Bonett.

Head coach Conrad Roberts commented: ‘We brought a strong team to this event which saw our competitors use the opportunity to showcase what they can do.

‘We are back over in London with the Senior Team for the IBJJF International Open this coming week and then we have some submission-only style tournaments planned for during the summer.’

For more info on Gracie Barra Isle of Man, contact Conrad on 333330 or email [email protected]