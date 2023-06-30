The medals that will be awarded to the winning athletes at next week’s NatWest Island Games in Guernsey have been revealed.
They have been designed by Guernsey-based graphic designer Chloe Sarre and feature an outline of the host island, surrounded by 24 segments that represent the islands coming together.
The reverse features the tagline of the 2023 Games: ‘inspiring islanders’.
Julia Bowditch, games director, said: ‘They are beautiful and I cannot wait to see them being presented.’
Each will come with a presentation box that has been designed to look like a pebble, to reflect the natural environment of the islands.
More than 1,600 medals will be presented during the six-day competition, with the opening ceremony taking place this Saturday, July 8.