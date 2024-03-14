With the end of the season looming for the men’s and women’s hockey teams, each game becomes increasingly important.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings face a must-win but tricky fixture against a young, talented and ever-improving Athena Healthcare Harlequins A in the Men’s Premiership this Saturday.
Fellow title contenders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A have an equally challenging test against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A in what could prove decisive in both the battle for first and third in the league. Elsewhere, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B have to come away with some points in their fixture against Motorworx Valkyrs A to have any chance of survival.
The Women’s Premiership sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins A meet Canaccord Genuity Vikings A in a challenging game for the yellow and blacks, while Motorworx Valkyrs A and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A both need to win to stay in fighting shape in the battle for the title.
Also facing a must-win game are Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.
In Men’s Division One there is an inter Canaccord Genuity Vikings derby as the B and C sides face off, while league leaders Motorworx Valkyrs B will be hoping to grab another victory in their game against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B. Still in the hunt for promotion, Exceed Business Services Ramsey A need to win against Athena Healthcare Harlequins B.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings B and Motorworx Valkyrs B face off in Women’s Division Two. Elsewhere, two teams still hopeful for promotion are Exceed Business Services Ramsey A and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B who currently sit second and third in the league.
A crucial fixture in the relegation battle sees J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C.
The first of two fixtures in Men’s Division Two sees current second-placed side J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C play Motorworx Valkyrs C, while next in this division is the game between Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D and Exceed Business Services Ramsey B.
Finally in the senior leagues is Women’s Division Two in which J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E and Athena Healthcare Harlequins B go head-to-head.
A win will secure promotion for league leaders J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D in their game against Canaccord Genuity Vikings C, while rounding out the senior fixtures are Exceed Business Services Ramsey B and Motorworx Valkyrs C.
In the Under-15s League, Motorworx Valkyrs take on Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues & Rascals, while Ramsey Crookall Bacchas face J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres.
