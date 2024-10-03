The fifth round of the Dave and Pam Corlett Pro-Sporting League was held at Meary Veg, Santon on Sunday with 26 competitors taking part in dry, but cold and windy conditions .
The leader after the first layout was Peter Kelly with a fine score of 24 out of 25.
In second place on 22 was Michael Cross with George Davies, Paul Mihailovits and junior Joe Faragher on 20.
Brian Faragher followed in sixth place on 19.
The leading lady at this stage was Jennie Robertson on 16.
With the wind increasing for the second round, making the targets duck and dive, it paid to be in the early squad.
Jennie Robertson finished in third place in C class with 29 points. Mark Hepworth came home second on 35, but winning C class with 37 points was Mark Corrin.
Junior Zac Bellhouse was third in B class on 37 with Brian Faragher second on 38. Winning B class with 40 points was Davies.
We had a tie for third place in A class between Joe Faragher and Mihailovits both with 40 points.
In second place on 39 was Kelly, but top of the class with 42 points was Michael Cross.
Results: A Class 1, M. Cross 22, 20=42; 2, P. Kelly 24,15=39; 3, J. Faragher Jr 20,18=38; 3=, P. Mihailovits 20,18=38.
B Class 1, G. Davies 20, 20=40; 2, B. Faragher 190,19=38; 3, Z. Bellhouse Jr 17, 20=37.
C Class 1, M. Corrin 18, 19=37; 2, M. Hepworth 19, 16=35; 3, J. Robertson 16,13=29.
This weekend is the sixth and last round of the Colin Bowen Memorial English Skeet League.
Don't forget to put your name down for the club dinner on Saturday, November 9 at the Douglas Golf Club.
PETER KELLY