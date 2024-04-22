Tuesday, April 23:

(6.30pm)

Canada Life Premier League

St Marys’ v Peel @ Peel

Ayre v Rushen

Union Mills v St George’s

Braddan A-W Corinthians

St John’s v Ramsey (7pm)

DPS Ltd Division Two

Gymns v Colby

DHSOB v Michael

RYCOB v Foxdale

Castletown v Onchan

Malew v Governor’s Athletic

Wednesday, April 24:

(6.30pm)

Canada Life Combination One

Ramsey v Ayre

Marown v St Mary’s

Rushen v Braddan

DPS Ltd Combination Two

Malew v DHSOB

Governors Athletic v Gymns

Foxdale v Douglas and District

Castletown v Michael

Masters FA Cup Final

(6.45pm @ the Bowl)

Colby v Onchan

Thursday, April 25:

Cowell Cup quarter-finals

(6.30pm)

Rushen v Corinthians

Marown v Ramsey

RYCOB v Onchan

Peel v Braddan