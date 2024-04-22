Tuesday, April 23:
(6.30pm)
Canada Life Premier League
St Marys’ v Peel @ Peel
Ayre v Rushen
Union Mills v St George’s
Braddan A-W Corinthians
St John’s v Ramsey (7pm)
DPS Ltd Division Two
Gymns v Colby
DHSOB v Michael
RYCOB v Foxdale
Castletown v Onchan
Malew v Governor’s Athletic
Wednesday, April 24:
(6.30pm)
Canada Life Combination One
Ramsey v Ayre
Marown v St Mary’s
Rushen v Braddan
DPS Ltd Combination Two
Malew v DHSOB
Governors Athletic v Gymns
Foxdale v Douglas and District
Castletown v Michael
Masters FA Cup Final
(6.45pm @ the Bowl)
Colby v Onchan
Thursday, April 25:
Cowell Cup quarter-finals
(6.30pm)
Rushen v Corinthians
Marown v Ramsey
RYCOB v Onchan
Peel v Braddan