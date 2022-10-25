Mihailovits in a league of his own
There is no disputing the leading English Skeet shooter in the island.
That was evident once again last weekend as Paul Mihailovits emerged clear winner in both the final rounds of the summer 50 and 100-bird leagues at Ayre Clay Target Club.
His final scores of 48 and 95 saw him end ahead of the field and take the overall titles at the same time at Blue Point.
That pushed Dave Corlett and Jeff Corkill into the runners-up spots respectively in a discipline the northern marksman has dominated in recent years.
In the 50-bird league, Irene Stockil and Mike Walker shared top spot in B class with Fred Waggett emerging triumphant in C class.
Results: English Skeet (50-bird) Class A: 1, Paul Mihailovits 48; 2, Dave Corlett 44; 3, Jeff Corkill 43. Class B 1=, Irene Stockil and Mike Walker 36; 3, Jack Kneen 33. Class C 1, Fred Waggett 33.
(100-bird): 1, Paul Mihailovits 95; 2, Jeff Corkill 88; 3, Dave Corlett 84.
The summer league is drawing to a close at Ayre Clay Target Club and this Sunday (October 23) sees the final rounds of the Down the Line and Olympic Trap leagues. Cut-off is 10am and 1pm respectively.
JAMES DAVIS
