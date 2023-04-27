James Mister of Union Mills won the first affiliated grand prix dressage test to be held at Kennaa Riding Club recently.
The Millmount Equestrian-sponsored rider was piloting his own Graigueaverne Forester - or Mac as he’s known at home.
Mac was once destined to be a meat horse before being rescued in Ireland and relocating to the Isle of Man with the late Neil Jones who taught him to canter and then sold him to Mister. Since being with him, the pair have competed at nationals and won a high-profile show in December last year.
Speaking after his win at Kennaa, Mister commented: ‘It’s such a monumental moment for not only myself, but also Mac who has been completely produced on-island.
‘I’m so grateful to Sylvia Pemberton who backed him and to Neil for giving me the chance to own him six years ago.’
The duo have plans to compete at regionals in the coming months and aim to return to the national championships in September, along with competing at Premier League shows this summer.
Helen Squires also made her grand prix debut at Kennaa aboard her own home-bred horse The Prophet, while the test was judged by Sue Carson who is a list one judge.
CHARLIE MORREY