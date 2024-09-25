With the first round of the knockout fixtures looming large on the horizon, the island’s mixed hockey teams are hoping to head into the league break on the right foot.
In the Premier Division on Saturday, after taking their first win last week, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A will be hoping to spoil the perfect start to the season for Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A with the latter of the two Douglas sides missing a few key players.
Two sides still searching for their first win are Canaccord Genuity Vikings B and Motorworx Valkyrs B who will both be hoping for a successful outing this Saturday in their fight to stay in the top flight.
Also looking to take their first two points on the year, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B face a tough test against Canaccord Genuity Vikings A.
An intriguing clash in the south of the island sees last season's champions Motorworx Valkyrs A face their toughest test as they match up against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts.
It’s still all to play for in Division One with each team in with a shout of promotion.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings D will be hoping to pull off an upset against Motorworx Valkyrs C who have begun the season in good form.
Looking to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats Ramsey A want to take maximum points out of their fixture with Canaccord Genuity Vikings C.
A top-of-the-table clash sees early frontrunners J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C match up in a must-win contest.
A exciting match is in prospect in Division Two as the high-scoring Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts and Athena Healthcare Harlequins B go head-to-head with both sides looking to take an early lead in the tables.
Elsewhere Ramsey Ravens hope to recover from a slow start to the season in their match against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags.
The second J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown side in the division, Cammags, will play Motorworx Valkyrs D as they continue their chase of the top half of the table.
Rounding out the senior leagues, in Division Three Athena Healthcare Harlequins C, fresh off their first win, come up against the promising Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Bucks.
Ramsey Rookies will face J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney in an open-looking contest.
Finishing off the weekend’s senior games, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D take on J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick.
In the under-15s league, a triple-header sees Swales Flooring Harlequins play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas, Ramsey take on J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks and Motorworx Valkyrs versus J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres.
Full round-up in next week’s Examiner - on sale Tuesday.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE