As the season end draws closer, the Manx mixed hockey teams enter the crucial part of the campaign where one slip up could cost them dearly.
With the league split looming in the Premiership, with the top four and bottom four teams entering their own battles for the title and relegation, Athena Healthcare Harlequins and Canaccord Genuity Vikings B will play a crucial game which could decide which of the Douglas sides ends the year with a top-four finish.
Both Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B and Motorworx Valkyrs B face their biggest test so far as the two winless sides battle it out to take a crucial step away from the relegation zone.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A can solidify their stranglehold on the top flight as they travel down south to face J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts.
A key match for Canaccord Genuity Vikings A sees them take on the so-far unbeaten Motorworx Valkyrs A in an important battle for second place.
Division One leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C will hope to add another two points to their tally as they play a tough game against the surging Motorworx Valkyrs C.
In order to stay in the fight for promotion, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners must beat Canaccord Genuity Vikings C to remain within touching distance of the top spot.
A must-win game for both sides sees Ramsey A wanting to cling to the outside chance of a return to the top flight, while their opponents Canaccord Genuity Vikings D need a win to avoid the drop.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins B want to continue their dominance of Division Two, with the unbeaten side taking on Motorworx Valkyrs D who are still searching for their first win.
After their defeat last weekend, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts will want to get back on track in their game versus J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags.
Following a string of successive victories, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags are piling on the pressure at the top of the table, with their opponents Ramsey Ravens also enjoying a hot run of form.
The final senior league, Division Three, sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins C take on Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D in what should be a close game.
Ramsey Rookies will be hoping to take their first win of the year as they play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Bucks.
In a bottom versus top-of-the-table clash, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick will have a tough test in their game against Canaccord Genuity Vikings E.
In the Under-15s League, Swales Flooring Harlequins take on Motorworx Valkyrs, while Ramsey Crookall Bacchas play Ramsey. Rounding out the weekend, Canaccord Genuity Vikings face J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE