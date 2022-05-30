Monday’s TT practice red-flagged

The second qualifying session for the 2022 TT was abandoned after little more than one hour this evening, Monday.

The session was initially delayed for 22 minutes, partly down to an ambulance call out in the Douglas to Union Mills area.

The session began at 6.52 with a combined Superbike, Superstock and Supersport session in which Peter Hickman recorded the first 130mph lap of the week on his FHO Racing Gas Monkey Garage BMW 1000.

A series of incidents followed in quick succession, one involving Irishman Michael Sweeney at the 11th Milestone, another involving a newcomer at the 27th Milestone and a further one at Cruickshanks corner in Ramsey.

A fourth accident involving Sam West at Laurel Bank led to the crashed machine catching fire. It was this that led to the session being red flagged and the Sidecar practice that was about to start was abandoned.