The skies were mostly overcast at Greeba but shooting conditions were perfect for Isle of Man Archery Club members on Sunday.
The round was a WA1440 for those there all day, with a range of other distances for those that weren’t.
In the compound, Rhys and Dave Moore faced Andrew Westmorland in a gents WA 1440 (90, 70, 50, 30m).
Rhys made short work of the opposition, opening up a 45-point lead by the end of the first distance on his way to winning 91 points clear of nearest rival Andrew Westmorland. The latter had an atrocious start at the 90m but bounced back at 70m.
The least said about Dave Moore’s efforts the better, but suffice to say he was not a happy bunny.
Lone female compounder Aalin George played boss buddy to recurver Barbara Harris over the women’s distances of 70, 60, 50 and 30m. While never really catching fire, George put in a solid round to effortlessly break the 1,300 barrier.
Harris was hopelessly out classed by fellow recurver Charlotte George. The latter, carrying a shoulder injury, should not really have been shooting but was keen to put the new generation Hoyt GMX - bought the week before - through its paces.
Charlotte recorded a solid Bowman score and a season’s best. Not bad for an injured archer shooting a bow straight out of the box!
Richard Hainge stuck to shooting the metric one. He had a difficult start, with his sighters going haywire until he noticed that the bottom limb wasn’t seated correctly. Once this was sorted, he enjoyed a solid round.
Erin Hainge shot the age group appropriate, metric three. A miss early on and a wayward arrow at the final distance saw her fall agonisingly short of 1,100. She was joined in the afternoon session by Lula Brown who had fun with a short metric three.
Stan Gorry and Colin Moore shot a short metric barebow round, the latter taking the honours.
BARBARA HARRIS