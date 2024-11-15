Isle of Man Swimming Club took a strong squad of 60 swimmers to the Robin Hood Open Meet at the Ponds Forge International Swimming Centre in Sheffield recently.
SESSION THREE
Olivia Williamson kicked off session three meet with a superb silver medal in the 400 metres freestyle with a lifetime best of five minutes 17.07 seconds.
Darcey O’Rourke, Caitlin Kirby and Darcy Killey all had solid swims finishing in fifth to seventh places, while Saoirse Gell was a good 11th.
Thirteen-year-olds Lily Walkingshaw and Poppy Craine swam well to place fourth and fifth, as did 14-year-old Beth Christian taking seventh in a new personal best.
Holly McEvoy continued her excellent form with a brilliant bronze medal and lifetime best in the age 15 category, before Ruby Reynolds rounded off a solid series of swims with fifth in the open age group (16 and overs).
There were some superb swims from the Manx in the 100m IM, with 11-year-old Oscar Garczynski taking fourth and the two Thomases - Mackenzie sixth and McEvoy ninth.
Oscar Maddrell clocked a superb 2:45.20 to take the bronze medal in the age 12 race, with George Lee, Callum Leslie and Aiden Leslie placing well up the field.
Carter Kneale had a fantastic swim in a rapid 2:38.67 to take the age 13 bronze, with Jacob Garczynski swimming 2:45.87 for seventh.
Ben and Joey Wright swam well to improve their lifetime bests in ninth and 11th respectively, while Cameron Leslie placed eighth in the 14 years. Adam Shuttleworth continued his superb meet claiming another S15 gold to add to his growing collection, in 2:43.46.
Ten-year-old Una Pease had a fantastic 50m backstroke swim, claiming silver in 42.42s in an extremely strong field of 20-plus swimmers.
Rebecca Parkes took a fabulous fifth place in the age 11 event, with M. Williamson and Tallulah Wilson in seventh and ninth respectively.
O. Williamson claimed her second silver of the session in the age 12s in a swift 37.55, with Ellie Rowlands taking a brilliant bronze in 38.18 just ahead of Jorja Hedley in fourth. Birthday girl Holly Wilson finished 11th with a very creditable time of 41.41 given she had to swim up in the age 12 category as the very youngest in that age group.
Saoirse Gell had her usual gutsy swim to clock a new long-course personal best of 45.30, while Walkingshaw took sixth, as did Aoife Hughes in the age 14 race.
Fifteen-year-old Kaya Reynolds claimed another fantastic gold medal in a rapid 34.72, with Molly Bevan having a great race to take bronze. Tilly Bird-McGowan, on her way back to form after injury, claimed the silver medal in the 16-and-overs in 34.90.
Henry Mackenzie had a huge victory margin in the nine-year-old 50 butterfly, clocking a super swift 43.43. Charlie Larrosa, Harry Parkes, Thomas Mackenzie and Billy Robertson all swam well in the age 11 event, before Ed Pearson stormed down the pool to take the age 12 gold in a superb time of 32.15, ahead of Eli Birchenough and Zach Barlow in 10th and 12th.
Kneale then put in a rapid 31.92 to claim the age 13 silver, with J. Garczynski swimming well to place fifth, while Charlie Bevan clocked a good 37.66 in his first long-course meet.
Experienced campaigner Josh Hollamby took the age 15 bronze in a superb 30.73, just ahead of team-mate Jack Marshall in an impressive 31.12.
Thomas Caine had a fantastic swim to claim 16-and-over gold in a rapid lifetime best of 28.05.
Caine was backed up by good swims from Dylan Larrosa in fifth, dipping under the 30-second barrier with 29.99, as well as Shuttleworth and Kian Johnson who fought it out for seventh and eighth. Jacob Craine also had a good swim in 12th in 33.26.
The Manx girls were next up in the 100m breaststroke where Pease bagged the age bronze medal in 1:47.68, while Douglas’ Poppy Killey delivered a confident first long-course swim. Tallulah Wilson was just outside the medals in the age 11 event, taking fourth in 1:44.52, just ahead of Megan Williamson in seventh.
Holly Wilson was the leading Manx 12-year-old clocking 1.38.54 in 10th ahead of Darcey Killey, Rhiannon Corrin and Amellie Henson who finished in 13th to 15th, while Caitlin Kirby also swam a lifetime best.
Fourteen-year-old Zoe Neuwirt took a superb gold, clocking 1:24.92 ahead of Beth Christian who claimed bronze in 1:33.18, with Aoife Hughes in 10th.
There were some good swims from the 15-year-olds with Sophie Christian taking silver in 1:31.13 and Charlotte Walker fifth in 1:38.90. Ellie Johnson finished the breaststroke swims on a high, claiming the 16-and-over gold in a speedy 1.24.04.
Henry Mackenzie was well clear of the rest of the field in taking the gold in the age nine 100m freestyle in 1:26.65.
Ten-year-old Jacob Wright also had a fantastic swim clocking a swift 1:21.69 for silver, as did 11-year-old C.Larrosa with 1:15.08 for a creditable sixth. Behind Larrosa, O.Garczynski was ninth ahead of Thomas Mackenzie, Thomas McEvoy and Billy Robertson.
Pearson added another gold to his collection after clocking 1:02.27 in the 12-year-olds, with Oscar Maddrell taking bronze in 1:05.51. Eli Birchenough, George Lee, Aiden and Callum Leslie and Zach Barlow also delivered solid swims.
Not to be outdone by Pearson, Kneale claimed gold in a speedy 1:03.32, ahead of J. Garczynski in sixth, Charlie Bevan in eighth and Joey and Ben Wright in 11th and 13th. Cameron Leslie had a smooth swim in the age 14 race, smashing his lifetime best to clock 1:08.16 before Josh Hollamby stormed down the pool to take the age 15 bronze in 1:01.13.
Tom Caine also took a podium in the 16 and overs, claiming bronze in a rapid 57.10 ahead of D. Larrosa in 59.27, with J.Craine in seventh in 1.01.52. Shuttleworth touched in 1:02.18 and claimed (yet another) S15 gold, while Kian Johnson swam well to clock 1:05.15.
The final swim of the session came from Megan Cowley who claimed a deserved bronze medal in the 200m butterfly, rounding off the session in style in claiming 16 and over bronze in 3:14.92.
VANESSA CHRISTIAN