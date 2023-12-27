A large crowd of spectators attended the annual Ramsey Motor Cycle Club pairs enduro at West Kimmeragh, near Bride on Boxing Day.
In total, 41 teams rode the main three-hour event, with another half-dozen in the short youth race for solos over one hour’s duration.
The main event was won by Great Britain international Jamie McCanney and TT regular Mikey Evans with a combined total of 31 laps.
Reigning Junior World Enduro champion Jed Etchells rode strongly in the latter stages to enable him and Liam Crellin to overhaul Danny McCanney and Jamie Cringle for second place.
Fourth place provisionally went to brothers Will and Jack Keenan, but this has been changed to Beau Brown and Liam Smith following a review of the lap charts. Both pairs completed 30 laps.
Muddy machines made some numbers hard to distinguish, despite the efforts of club officials to clean the front plates each lap.
Craig McGee and Brandon Shaw were inadvertently missed off the provisional list. They finished 31st with 20 laps.
There were two all-female pairs, of which Saskia Baxter and Jacalyn Riding were the highest placed.
The best over and under-40 years of age combination was former MGP winner Si Fulton and fellow all-rounder Grant Thomson in ninth place.
The youth classes were won by Stanley Cubbon (125cc) and Jacob Wilson (85cc).
Three-hour adult pairs event (revised results): 1, Jamie McCanney & Michael Evans (250 Husqvarna) 31 laps; 2, Jed Etchells & Liam Crellin (310 Fantic) 31; 3, Danny McCanney & Jamie Cringle (350 KTM) 31; 4, Liam Smith & Beau Brown 30; 5, Jack Keenan & Will Keenan (250 Gas Gas) 30; 6, Mark Turner & Bobby Moyer (350 KTM) 29; 7, Ryan Cringle & Gavin Hunt (350 KTM) 28; 8, Jack Collins & Craig Norrey 28; 9, Callum Purves & Olly Megson 27; 10, Grant Thomson & Si Fulton 26; 11, Will Duggan & Ross Phillips 26; 12, Tim Dedman & Martin Corkish 25; 13, Josh Blackley & Ethan Blackley 25; 14, Tom Walker & Will Quirk 25; 15, Ashley Kelly & Tom Dawson 25; 16, Jordan Corkill & Robert Quayle 25; 17, Danny Lane & Aiden Forsythe 25; 18, Ryan Nield & Dario Leonetti 25; 19, Ryan Crowe & Callum Crowe 24; 20, Matthew Davies & Mark Cringle 23; 21, Will Cawte & Illiam Christian 23; 22, Mike Duke & Ryan Vickers 23; 23, Tyler Shannon & Alex Bottomley 23; 24, Stephen Farrell & Ryan Davis 23; 25, Richard Smith & Dave Salkeld 22; 26, Nigel Beaumont & Peter Beaumont 22; 27, Dean Ball & Orry Millward 22; 28, Dale Brew & David Atherton 22; 29, Jamie Meggitt & Elliott Teece 22; 30, Saskia Baxter & Jacalyn Riding 21; 31, Brandon Shaw & Craig McGee 20; 32, Gary Leach & Stu Harvey 20; 33, Craig Wyers & Terry Gaines 20; 34, Shantelle Thorp & Alex Pressly 15.
- Full report in this week’s joint edition of the Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent.